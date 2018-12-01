Crews assessing damage after severe storms move through eastern Oklahoma

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – After severe storms moved through the state on Friday, crews are now assessing the damage left behind.

On Friday night, the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for several areas in eastern Oklahoma, including Cherokee County.

As the sun rose on Saturday morning, crews went out to assess the damage left behind by the severe storms.

FOX 23 reports that the Snake Creek Marina in Cookson was destroyed. In all, experts say 250 docks were destroyed during the storms.

At this point, the Grand River Dam Authority has sent several units to the Cookson area to help with recovery efforts.

In addition to the damage at the marina, emergency management officials in Tahlequah say there is widespread damage near the Illinois River.

Jeromy Carter, who tracks storms for News 4, says his daughter was able to escape a home just before the storm moved through the area.