Gov. Fallin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for 30 days following Bush’s passing

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the nation mourns the passing of a president, Governor Mary Fallin has asked that all flags be flown at half-staff.

On Saturday, Gov. Mary Fallin signed an executive order, directing that all American and Oklahoma flags on state property be flown at half-staff for 30 days to honor former President George H.W. Bush.

“George H.W. Bush’s time on Earth as a son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, military combat veteran, former member of Congress, Ambassador to the United Nations, Chief of the United States Liaison Office in China, Director of Central Intelligence, Vice President and President of the United States, was remarkable and his legacy is substantial and enduring. George H.W. Bush’s life stood as a testament to faithfulness, selfless service, and patriotism,” the order read.