Officials: Hundreds of families helped through ‘Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’ program

OKLAHOMA CITY – Hundreds of families in Oklahoma City were treated to an early Christmas.

On Saturday morning, local law enforcement officers spread a little holiday cheer at the 18th annual Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Holiday Program.

Officials say Oklahoma ranks as one of the top states in the nation for grandparents raising grandchildren, which can be especially hard during the holidays.

Sunbeam Family Services, the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, TRIAD and the Oklahoma Recyclers Association worked to make the holidays a little easier on grandparents by collecting presents ahead of Christmas.

During the program, officials say 632 children received gifts, and 302 families were treated to a ham, stockings, gas cards and other items.