Officials searching for man who ran from Marshall County courtroom

MADILL, Okla. – Authorities in Madill are searching for a man who took off from a Marshall County courtroom after being sentenced to prison.

Officials say Nathan Usrey was being sentenced for violating his probation.

“It is my understanding the court revoked a couple of years of probationary sentence and was going to sentence him to DOC time,” Marshall County Sheriff Danny Cryer told KXII.

Sheriff Cryer says that Usrey ran from the courthouse, and a manhunt ensued. At this point, Usrey is still on the loose.

“He was actually sentenced to an additional six months in the county jail yesterday for contempt of court,” Sheriff Cryer said. “He’ll also be charged with escape and we’ll have to see what the court system does with that charge.”

If you have any information on Usrey, call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.