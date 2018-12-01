Oklahoma City store’s roof damaged during Friday night storms
OKLAHOMA CITY – Storms that hit the Oklahoma City metro area left some scattered wind damage before becoming dangerous in eastern Oklahoma.
The Family Dollar store, located near Britton Rd. and Western, had a portion of the roof facade ripped off during Friday night’s storms.
Around 9 p.m. on Friday, strong winds were reported in the area and may to be to blame for the damage.
A portion of the roof landed in parking spots along Britton Rd. in front of the store.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
35.467560 -97.516428