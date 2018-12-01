× Oklahoma leaders mourn loss of former President George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON – Following the passing of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush, many state leaders are remembering the 41st president.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson ‘Robin’ Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush. Funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as is practical,” a statement from his office read.

Congressman Tom Cole released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of former President George H. W. Bush. He was an inspirational American figure and principled leader, who devoted his life to public service and benefiting the greater good. He was not defined by his politics but always by compassion for others and love of our great nation.

“As a Republican State Chairman, the NRCC’s Executive Director and a GOP political consultant, I interacted with George H. W. Bush on many occasions during the 1980s and 90s. I found him to be invariably thoughtful, substantive, modest and polite. President Bush always cared about others more than himself. He was the most grounded and least egotistical politician I ever met. His sheer decency and profound wisdom were often overlooked because he refused to boast about his many personal and political accomplishments. President Bush personified the virtues of the so called ‘greatest generation’ that won the Second World War and turned America into an economic powerhouse and a beacon of freedom that was the envy and hope of the world.

“Along with Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush led America to victory in the Cold War, consigning the old Soviet Union to the ash heap of history. When he departed office, he left the world at peace and America as the globe’s only and uncontested superpower. It was an amazing achievement that was unappreciated at the time.

“His legacy extends far beyond any office or position he held. First and foremost, he was a family man. George H. W. Bush was a devoted husband, beloved father and adored grandfather. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family as they mourn this incredibly difficult loss.”

Rep. Steve Russell issued the following statement:

“George H. W. Bush served our country in a capacity few human beings can ever claim: warrior, lawmaker, ambassador, Intelligence Chief, Vice President and President. His entire life embodied giving of himself. We have not only lost a former president, but a premier example of what service really means.”

Congressman Frank Lucas released the following statement:

“The first time I met George W. H. Bush he was Vice President of the United State and in the early stages of his successful run for President in 1988. I noted that day, that though he was a man of wealth from a very old stabilized east coast family, he wore a simple Timex watch and doodled patterns with a pencil on a piece of paper as he discussed every possible issue that could matter to a group of Oklahomans. I left that meeting impressed with him as a person and a knowledgeable leader.”