× Big 12 Championship Goes to the 4th Tied at 27

The Red River Rematch for the Big 12 Championship kicked off with Texas taking the football. It was quite similar to the first meeting between the two.

They made quick work of the Sooners defense. Oklahoma managed to force three separate third downs on the Horns, but Texas converted all three. Sam Ehlinger missed two touchdown passes on the opening drive, but it didn’t matter. The first drive culminated with Ehlinger taking a quarterback draw 16 yards to give Texas an early 7-0 lead.

Oklahoma answered back quickly, but by the fortune of Texas. The Sooners were driving when Kris Boyd threw Marquise Brown down forcing a facemask before a throw by Kyler Murray that was intercepted by Caden Sterns. The Sooners would get inside the five, but settle for a 20 yard Austin Seibert field goal. 7-3 Horns in the first.

The Sooners would force their first stop on third down all day and force a Texas punt. OU took the ball and the momentum. Oklahoma was held without a touchdown in the first quarter. It’s the first time the OU offense hasn’t scored a touchdown in 25 games. The Sooners looked unorganized offensively towards the end of the drive. OU used all three timeouts in the first quarter. It led to a 27 yard Oklahoma field goal by Austin Seibert. Sooners trailed 7-6 early in the second.

Texas didn’t flinch on their next drive. Oklahoma forced a third down stop when Tre Brown blew up a drop off to Trey Watson, but Texas decided to go for it on 4th down. And they obliterated the OU defense. Ehlinger connected with Collin Johnson on a 23 yard play that led to a whole new set of downs. The drive culminated with Sam Ehlinger scoring on a four yard touchdown run. Texas had a 14-6 lead in the second.

The Sooners quickly gave the ball back to Texas, but the OU defense rose to the occasion. Amani Bledsoe sacked Sam Ehlinger on third down forcing a Texas punt. The Sooners took over on their own 13.

That explosive OU offense showed up on the ensuing drive. Kyler Murray hit CeeDee Lamb for 45 yards. OU got into Texas territory, and was held to a fourth and one. OU went for it, Trey Sermon powered a five yard run to get a new set of downs. The Sooners would strike on the very next play. Kyler Murray hit CeeDee Lamb for a 28 yard touchdown. His 10th receiving touchdown of the year. The Sooners trailed 14-13 late in the second.

The Sooners forced another punt with under a minute to go. OU took over on their own 25. Nick Basquine hauled in a couple of passes and CeeDee Lamb made an acrobatic grab on the sideline. Before you know it, the Sooners were deep in Texas territory. Breckyn Hager got called for a facemask after a Kennedy Brooks run which put the Sooners on the Texas six. That’s when Kyler Murray found Grant Calcaterra for a six yard touchdown strike. Oklahoma had their first lead 20-14 which they took into the locker room at the half.

Oklahoma received the second half kickoff. It didn’t take them long to add to their lead. Kyler Murray had a deep pass to Myles Tease called for pass interference. It helped Trey Sermon power it home from five yards out. Oklahoma held on to a 27-14 lead early in the third.

Texas wouldn’t go quietly. Sam Ehlinger orchestrated a seven play, 75 yard drive that ended with Ehlinger finding Collin Johnson in the back of the end zone for a 27 yard touchdown strike. Texas had minutes to throw on the TD strike. The Horns cut into Oklahoma’s lead, 27-21.

On Texas’ next possession, Sam Ehlinger threw a deep pass into the end zone, it was intercepted by Robert Barnes. However, Tre Norwood was called for pass interference. Texas kept possession and made the Sooners pay. Ehlinger found Lil’Jordan Humphrey on a five yard touchdown pass on third and goal. However, Oklahoma caught a huge break. Amani Bledsoe disrupted the extra point enough to force Cameron Dicker to clank the extra point off the upright leaving the game tied at 27. It was Dicker’s first missed extra point of the season.

The game would come down to the fourth quarter. Oklahoma and Texas went to the final stanza tied at 27.