× Sandridge Santa Run bring Christmas spirit to 5K race

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local race is hoping participants will bring their Christmas spirit with them as they run through downtown Oklahoma City.

As part of Downtown in December, the Sandridge Santa Run includes a 5K race and a one-mile fun run, plus a warm-up with Rumble the Bison.

The 5K route travels through the Central Business District, Midtown District and historic Heritage Hills neighborhood.

In addition to doing their best on the course, participants will also be judged for a costume contest. The first place costume contest winner will receive $150, the second place will receive $100 and the third will receive $50 cash.

The registration fee for the one-mile fun run is $20 and $35 for the 5K.

The race will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8.