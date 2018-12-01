STEM science kits to be delivered to Oklahoma school

TULSA, Okla. – Students in one Oklahoma elementary school will soon be using a new tool to learn about science and math.

The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority Foundation has secured funding from The Boeing Company to continue production of ‘Well, That’s Fun!’

‘Well, That’s Fun!’ is a digital series that teaches STEM principles in fun, fast-moving three-minutes lessons.

The 2019-20202 series will focus on agriculture, and more than 500 science experiment kits have been packaged to coincide with the curriculum.

“Thanks to our generous donors, the foundation is the largest and strongest supporter of free educational programming in Oklahoma,” said OETA Foundation President/CEO Daphne Dowdy. “Over the years we’ve provided more than $68 million in funding for OETA, and we’re thrilled to be in the unique position to curate fun, curriculum-based educational content to national standards and provide that, free, to classrooms across the state.”

The first round of kits will be delivered to Skelly Elementary School in Tulsa next week.