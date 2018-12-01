UCO Takes Down Angelo State, Wins Heart of Texas Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a battle of former Lone Star Conference foes, Central Oklahoma and Angelo State. However, this time the two met in the Heart of Texas Bowl.

UCO started strong jumping out to a ten-nothing lead thanks to former Mustang quarterback Chandler Garrett. Garrett took a QB draw seven yards right up the middle for the score and subsequently threw some horns down.

The Bronchos were silent through the majority of the second and third quarters which helped Angelo State build a 31-13 lead entering the fourth quarter. But UCO had ASU right where they wanted them.

Trailing by 18, former Carl Albert star Johnny Bizzell, a former QB, caught a pass and hurled it down the field to running back Clay McKenzie for a 58 yard gain. That set up Will Collins finding Daunte McGee to cut the Rams lead to 11.

UCO would give up a field goal, but answer back with a Collins 53 yard touchdown strike to Dustin Basks. 34-27 the Bronchos trailed with just over seven minutes to play.

The Broncho defense forced another stop, then went on an eight play drive that culminated with Collins connecting with Dustin Basks again for a touchdown. Basks hauled in ten passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. That tied it up at 34.

UCO would get yet another stop. The 20th ranked defense nationally had come through. Under two to play, Collins hit former John Marshall star Mekail Hall on a 53 yard touchdown strike to give the Bronchos an unreal 41-34 lead. Collins had thrown four touchdown passes, all of which came in the fourth quarter.

The defense wasn't done making plays yet though. With nine seconds left to play, UCO's pass rushed forced Angelo State QB Payne Sullins out of the pocket, on the run he heaved it to the end zone, but it was under thrown and Colton Lindsey, who led the Bronchos in tackles, closed out the contest with an interception as the clock struck zero.

UCO stunned Angelo State, 41-34. The Bronchos closed out the year 8-4.