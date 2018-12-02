Cleanup continues following tornadoes in eastern Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. - Tornado damage continues to wreak havoc in parts of far eastern Oklahoma.

High-winds blew through the Snake Creek Marina at Lake Tenkiller, toppling over boats and destroying structures.

The National Weather Service out of Tulsa said two tornadoes caused damaged near the lake Friday night.

ICYMI...two tornadoes have been surveyed thus far from the Nov 30th event. The first tornado was an EF-1 that started near Webbers Falls and ended near Gore #OKwx. The second was an EF-2 that started in Blackgum and the ending will be determined later today. — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) December 2, 2018

The first tornado was an EF1 with winds reported between 95 to 100 miles per hour. The second twister was an EF2 with maximum speeds of 115 to 125 causing destruction through the Cookson area where the Snake Creek Marina is.