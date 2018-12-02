Have an antenna? Remember to re-scan to watch KAUT

Cleanup continues following tornadoes in eastern Oklahoma

Posted 5:13 pm, December 2, 2018

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. - Tornado damage continues to wreak havoc in parts of far eastern Oklahoma.

High-winds blew through the Snake Creek Marina at Lake Tenkiller, toppling over boats and destroying structures.

The National Weather Service out of Tulsa said two tornadoes caused damaged near the lake Friday night.

The first tornado was an EF1 with winds reported between 95 to 100 miles per hour. The second twister was an EF2 with maximum speeds of 115 to 125 causing destruction through the Cookson area where the Snake Creek Marina is.