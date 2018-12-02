× Cowboys to Face Former Big 12 Opponent in Bowl Game

Oklahoma State’s football team will be facing a familiar opponent in their bowl game this season.

OSU will play former Big 12 foe Missouri in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee.

The game is set for December 31 at 2:45 pm Central time.

The Cowboys have never played in the Liberty Bowl before, but did play in a bowl game in Memphis, losing to William & Mary in the 1949 Delta Bowl.

This will be the 13th straight bowl appearance for OSU.

The Cowboys are 6-6 on the season.

Their last game against Missouri was in the 2014 Cotton Bowl, a 41-31 loss to end the 2013 season.