Downtown in December: Free rides on Bricktown Water Taxi

OKLAHOMA CITY – All aboard for an adventure cruise on the Bricktown Water Taxi!

On select evenings throughout December, you can enjoy a fun-filled float down the Bricktown canal – for free!

The narrated and holiday-themed rides will begin at the main Water Taxi dock on canal level, below the entrance to Mickey Mantle’s Steakhouse and Brickopolis.

The tours will run on a continuous loop through Bricktown, turning around near the Residence Inn by Marriott (in lower Bricktown), and returning to the loading dock. All of the canal’s holiday decorations will be visible on the tour. Each round trip is estimated to take 20-30 minutes.

Taxi rides may be canceled and/or rescheduled depending on the weather.

Dates and Hours of Operation:

November 23 – December 30

Thursdays – Sundays: 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

(Closed Christmas Day & New Years Day)

Admission:

Free and open to the public. Please call (405) 234-TAXI for more information.