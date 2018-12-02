× Earthquakes rattle parts of northern Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. – Residents in the northern part of the state may have felt some shaking over the weekend.

On Saturday, at approximately 6:18 p.m., the USGS recorded a 3.1 earthquake in Pawnee County.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 4.2 miles southwest of Masham.

A 2.6 earthquake was recorded by the USGS on Sunday at approximately 3:36 a.m. in Kingfisher County.

The epicenter of that earthquake was approximately 1.8 miles east/southeast of Hennessey.

Residents in surrounding areas may have felt shaking as well.