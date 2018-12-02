Holiday classics return to big screen at Harkins for Tuesday Night Classics, Special Saturday showings
OKLAHOMA CITY – Several classic films are returning to the big screen this month at Harkins Theatres.
For only $5, guests can relive their favorite films as part of the theatre’s Tuesday Night Classics (TNC).
December TNC lineup
- December 4 – The Polar Express (2004)
- December 11 – Home Alone (1990)
- December 18 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
You can catch these movies on the dates listed above at 7 p.m.
Harkins will also have special classic film showings on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.
December Special Saturday TNC Showings
- December 1 – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- December 8 – The Polar Express (2004)
- December 15 – It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
- December 22 – Elf (2003)
