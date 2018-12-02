× Holiday classics return to big screen at Harkins for Tuesday Night Classics, Special Saturday showings

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several classic films are returning to the big screen this month at Harkins Theatres.

For only $5, guests can relive their favorite films as part of the theatre’s Tuesday Night Classics (TNC).

December TNC lineup

December 4 – The Polar Express (2004)

December 11 – Home Alone (1990)

December 18 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

You can catch these movies on the dates listed above at 7 p.m.

Harkins will also have special classic film showings on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m.

December Special Saturday TNC Showings

December 1 – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

December 8 – The Polar Express (2004)

December 15 – It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

December 22 – Elf (2003)

