Houston woman charged in grisly death of son, 5, beheaded

HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been charged with capital murder in the grisly death of her 5-year-old son who prosecutors say was drowned and decapitated.

Harris County court records show 43-year-old Lihui Liu was being held without bond Sunday. Online records did not list an attorney for Liu, who appeared before a judge Saturday night and faced another court appearance Monday.

Houston police said a mother accused of drowning and decapitating her son, has confessed to killing him. https://t.co/JV53afSEy8 #kprc2 #hounews pic.twitter.com/RBsLbUFbsB — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) December 2, 2018

Houston police on Friday night responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence. Authorities say the child’s father returned from work and found the boy’s body wrapped in a plastic bag and inside a trash can in the family’s garage. The victim’s head was also in the garbage can.

Authorities haven’t released a possible motive in the slaying of the boy, whose name wasn’t immediately released.