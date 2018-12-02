Local artists help raise money for Bella SPCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahomans gathered for the annual 12 Doghouses of Christmas event over the weekend.

The auction, hosted by Bella SPCA, showcases a dozen doghouses decorated by local artists, celebrities, and difference makers such as Barry Switzer and Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips!

The artists put their own individual spin on each doghouse making them one of a kind.

Every year, the organization raises money to help people pay for their pets' veterinarian care when they can't afford to pay it themselves.

"People are faced with decisions and they may have a decision to make, 'well, I just had a newborn or my car broke down but my animal needs a $3,000 surgery.' How do you make that decision?" said Cherokee Ballard with Bella SPCA.

Last year, The Bella Foundation raised close to $40,000.

If you couldn't make it to the auction but still want to donate, you can do so at the foundation's website here.