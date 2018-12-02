× Police searching for suspect after overnight shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY- Police are searching for a suspect after a drive-by shooting in the Bricktown Entertainment District.

The shooting happened Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. near East Sheridan Avenue and Vince Gill Avenue.

Police say nearby officers heard gunshots and responded after a red four-door car was seen driving away from the area.

We’re told the victim was rushed to the hospital and is in surgery right now.

If you have any information, call police.