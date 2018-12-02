Shooting in north Tulsa leaves one person injured; two suspects on the run

TULSA, Okla. – A man is recovering after he was shot in the neck in north Tulsa over the weekend.

Tulsa police responded to the scene near Harvard and Pine Saturday night.

According to FOX 23, the victim, approximately 18 to 20 years of age, told police he was at a nearby park when he went to a parking lot, and while standing outside of his car, he was shot.

Police say he was shot up to three times, once in his neck.

He was able to drive away from the scene, even after noticing he had a flat tire, and then called family.

Eventually, he was taken to the hospital where he was able to speak with officers when they were questioning him. He is expected to be OK.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection with the shooting. They are working to get a better description and hope surveillance video from the parking lot will help.