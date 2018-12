Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a season full of criticism and the firing of Mike Stoops as defensive coordinator, Oklahoma's defense rose to the occasion against Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Sooners got a safety on a sack by Tre Brown, Tre Norwood had a clinching interception in the final minute, and several other big plays helped OU beat the Longhorns 39-27 and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Nate Feken reports from Arlington, Texas.