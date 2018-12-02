× Sooners make College Football Playoff

Oklahoma’s football team is one of the four teams to make the College Football Playoff, and will play in the national semifinals against Alabama on December 29.

The Sooners are ranked fourth in the final College Football Playoff rankings, and earned a spot in the playoff for the third time in the last four years.

Oklahoma will play Alabama in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida, on December 29.

Clemson will face Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, that same day.

The national championship game will be January 7 in Santa Clara, California.

Oklahoma is 3-1-1 all-time against Alabama, winning two games on each campus, and going 1-1-1 in bowl games.

OU beat the Crimson Tide 45-31 in the Sugar Bowl after the 2013 season, the two teams tied 24-24 in the 1970 Bluebonnet Bowl, and Alabama beat OU 17-0 in the Orange Bowl after the 1962 season.

The Sooners will be making their 20th appearance in the Orange Bowl, more than any other team in the nation.

OU is 12-7 in Orange Bowl games, the most wins of any team in the nation.

Here are the top six teams in the CFP rankings: