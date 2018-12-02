Have an antenna? Remember to re-scan to watch KAUT

Tulsa receives grant to help immigrants become citizens

Posted 12:19 pm, December 2, 2018, by

A citizenship candidate listens to the National Anthem during a naturalization ceremony on World Refugee Day in recognition of those who have come to the US with refugee or asylum seeker status, at the US Holocaust Museum on June 20, 2016 in Washington, DC / AFP / Mandel Ngan (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa is among more than a dozen U.S. cities receiving grants to help immigrants become citizens.

Oklahoma’s second largest city will get $50,000 from a national group plus $25,000 from local donations to help immigrants with legal costs, test prep and other potential barriers to citizenship. Officials estimate Tulsa County is home to 10,000 legal permanent residents eligible to become citizens.

YWCA Tulsa will use America is Home grants from the National Partnership for New Americans and private donors to offer exam classes, English lessons and reliable information about the naturalization process.

Mayor G.T. Bynum has promoted a plan to help immigrants feel welcome in Tulsa. Other cities that got America is Home grants include Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, Birmingham, Alabama; and York, Pennsylvania.