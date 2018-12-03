Convicted murderer who escaped jail still on the run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - A man convicted of murder who escaped from the Payne County Jail last week is still on the run.

On November 29, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says Patrick Walker, 34, escaped from the jail while serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder.

Officials say he escaped by posing as a cellmate and posting bond for that inmate, whom he closely resembled.

It is believed Walker may have that inmate's person identification information with him, and may go by the man's name, Charles Pendarvis.

Walker is also known as "Notty Walker," and serves the murder sentence out of Oklahoma County.

He was being housed at the county jail for court.

Officials say Walker is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

If you see Walker, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call ODOC’s fugitive hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.