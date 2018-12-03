Cooking with Kyle: Holiday ginger molasses cookies

This is a classic, holiday staple and one of my favorites! If you prefer crisp cookies, bake 4 minutes longer. The recipe will make 36-42 cookies, and may be halved, doubled or tripled.

Ingredients

3 sticks (1.5 C) butter, room temperature 1C sugar

1 C brown sugar

1/2 C plus 1 T molasses

2 eggs

4.5 C flour

1 T ground ginger

3 t ground cinnamon

1.5 t ground cloves

1 t salt

Directions