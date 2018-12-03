Live: Honoring the life of George H.W. Bush

Cooking with Kyle: Holiday ginger molasses cookies

This is a classic, holiday staple and one of my favorites! If you prefer crisp cookies, bake 4 minutes longer. The recipe will make 36-42 cookies, and may be halved, doubled or tripled.

Ingredients 

  • 3 sticks (1.5 C) butter, room temperature 1C sugar
  • 1 C brown sugar
  • 1/2 C plus 1 T molasses
  • 2 eggs
  • 4.5 C flour
  • 1 T ground ginger
  • 3 t ground cinnamon
  • 1.5 t ground cloves
  • 1 t salt

Directions 

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a mixing bowl, sift together dry ingredients until thoroughly combined.
  3. In a second mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar until fluffy. Slowly add molasses and eggs while continuing to beat.
  4. Gradually add dry ingredient mixture until thoroughly combined.
  5. Cover dough mixture and refrigerate a minimum of two hours or overnight.
  6. Roll dough into 1” balls. Roll each ball in sugar (optional) and place on parchment lined cookie sheet.
  7. Bake 8-10 minutes until cracks appear on the top. For crisper cookies, bake 10-14 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before removing from pan. Store in an airtight container.
  8. Enjoy!