Cooking with Kyle: Holiday ginger molasses cookies

This is a classic, holiday staple and one of my favorites! If you prefer crisp cookies, bake 4 minutes longer. The recipe will make 36-42 cookies, and may be halved, doubled or tripled.
Ingredients
- 3 sticks (1.5 C) butter, room temperature 1C sugar
- 1 C brown sugar
- 1/2 C plus 1 T molasses
- 2 eggs
- 4.5 C flour
- 1 T ground ginger
- 3 t ground cinnamon
- 1.5 t ground cloves
- 1 t salt
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a mixing bowl, sift together dry ingredients until thoroughly combined.
- In a second mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar until fluffy. Slowly add molasses and eggs while continuing to beat.
- Gradually add dry ingredient mixture until thoroughly combined.
- Cover dough mixture and refrigerate a minimum of two hours or overnight.
- Roll dough into 1” balls. Roll each ball in sugar (optional) and place on parchment lined cookie sheet.
- Bake 8-10 minutes until cracks appear on the top. For crisper cookies, bake 10-14 minutes. Allow to cool slightly before removing from pan. Store in an airtight container.
- Enjoy!