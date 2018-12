× Crews battle house fire in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are battling a house fire in the northeast side.

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 block of NE 31st Street.

Crews said there have been no reported injuries but there was heavy fire involvement in the two-story house.

UPDATE | 3900 NE 31st St. | This was initially reported as a single story home, but it is actually a two story residence. Firefighters are making progress and continue working to extinguish this blaze. There have been no reported injuries. – DM 7:57 p.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) December 4, 2018

No other details, including a cause, have been released at this time.