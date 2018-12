PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A fatal collision near Pauls Valley shut down part of a busy interstate.

At around 7:30 a.m. Monday, emergency crews and officials responded to I-35 just south of Pauls Valley in Garvin County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the northbound lanes of I-35 are closed due to a fatality collision.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and have not released any other details.