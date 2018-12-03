Family speaking out after loved one killed in auto-pedestrian accident

OKLAHOMA CITY — The family of a man who was killed by a car while riding his motorized scooter is speaking out.

It happened on November 21 around 8 p.m. near Grand and Penn.

“He was crossing the street just fine and the car just came from nowhere,” Sciria Robinson told News 4.

Robinson said her uncle, 56-year-old Roy Mccrary, died several hours after he was hit by that car while on his motorized scooter.

“Looking at his injury, my uncle’s leg was wide open. I mean, it was like filet in a fish. So, we knew, I knew, that he couldn’t come back from that,” Robinson said. “As I went back and I surveyed the area myself, there were no skid marks, nothing.”

Robinson was told the driver initially left the scene but then returned and cooperated with officers.

Witnesses told police the driver had a green light.

According to police, the driver, Carlos Davila, was arrested for drug possession charges and driving on a suspended license.

It will be up to the district attorney to make the final decision regarding whether or not Davila will face charges for the crash.