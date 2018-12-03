Floor to Ceiling: Toy Base 10 is paradise for 3 generations of toy lovers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- Steve Siemans can always tell a first time customer because they don't know where to look.

You can name a toy line, a movie promotion, any TV show or merchandise crossover and it's probably inside this old doctor's office turned toy store universe.

"Everybody's wish, or dream, or memory," he says.

Siemans sold furniture once, stereos for a while, and toys and flea markets.

"I'm not really a toy guy," he admits. "I'm a salesman."

Toys stuck, but not computer games.

He draws the line at screen fun.

"I sell imagination here," he states.

There are close to 30 different rooms here, loosely organized.

Steve keeps to the front buying and selling.

He negotiates prices according to the latest Ebay listings.

Siemans adds, "To make sure it's fair for both of us."

Employees like Crisy Albertson do some straightening, some assembly.

For this place to work, everyone has to play well together.

"I knew a lot before I started here," says Crisy. "I was a customer."

From the monster movies and TV shows of the 60's and 70's, right on up to the present day merchandise, Toy Base 10 has become the worm hole outpost, the time machine portal, the doorway to multiple universes.

"You may be Oklahoma City's biggest toy box," suggests a visitor.

"We are," he agrees.

Toy Base 10 is all the worlds packed into less than 4,000 square feet, right where Steve or his angels can still reach it.

"It's happiness," he says. "It makes people happy."

For more information on Toy Base 10 go to https://www.facebook.com/toybase10/