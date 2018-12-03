Forest Park family of 4 displaced after fire guts home: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOREST PARK, Okla. - A family of four, including two children, is being helped by the Red Cross after a fire tore through their home Monday night, officials said.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 3900 block of NE 31st Street in Forest Park at around 7:15 p.m. Officials said heavy flames and smoke were showing from the two-story home.

Additional fire departments were called in to help put out the blaze, including Spencer, Nicoma Park and Oklahoma City, which was hampered by problems getting water to the home.

No one was hurt, however Forest Park Emergency Manager Chuck Blair said firefighters made several searches of the home after initial concerns that people might be trapped inside.

Fire officials said the home was a total loss. The cause is under investigation.