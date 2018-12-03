Gov. Mary Fallin declares state of emergency after severe storms and tornado damage

OKLAHOMA CITY- Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for 12 counties due to severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds that happened on November, 30.

The counties included in the governor’s declaration are Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Johnston, Latimer, Le Flore, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, and Tulsa.

State agencies may make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite help or resources to those counties.

The next step would be to seek a Federal disaster help if that is deemed necessary.

The executive order is in effect for 30 days and could be amended to include additional counties if needed.