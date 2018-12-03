× Justice Hill Says OSU Career Over

Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill has decided to forego his final year of college eligibility and turn pro, and Hill will not play in OSU’s Liberty Bowl against Missouri on New Year’s Eve.

Hill tweeted his decision on Monday, thanking the Cowboys coaching staff, teammates, and his family and announcing he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hill was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2016, then was named First Team All-Big 12 as a sophomore in 2017.

This season, Hill rushed for 930 yards in 10 games, and scored 9 touchdowns.

He also had 13 catches for 68 yards.

Hill missed the last two regular season games after suffering bruised ribs in the Bedlam loss to Oklahoma on November 10.

Hill is seventh on OSU’s career rushing list with 3,539 yards and eighth in rushing touchdowns with 30.

Always a Cowboy 🧡 pic.twitter.com/xscDUJNHi1 — Justice Hill (@jhill21_) December 3, 2018