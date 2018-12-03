× Kyler Murray A Heisman Trophy Finalist

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray is one of three finalists for the Heisman Trophy it was announced on Monday evening.

Murray is joined by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

It’s the third year in a row the Sooners have had a Heisman finalist, becoming the sixth school to accomplish that feat.

Murray is the 10th Heisman finalist for Oklahoma, more than any other team in the country.

If he won it would be OU’s seventh Heisman Trophy, tying Notre Dame and Ohio State for the most in the nation.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday night, December 8 in New York City.