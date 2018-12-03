× Man accused of exposing himself to teenage girls on multiple occasions arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to teenage girls on multiple occasions, police say.

On November 30, police arrested Ricardo Ramirez-Ibarra on four counts of indecent exposure.

Ramirez-Ibarra is accused of exposing himself to teenage girls on three occasions in the 1100-1600 block of N. Purdue, and once near SW 30th and Villa.

According to a police report, Ramirez-Ibarra would expose himself while driving by students who were headed to school.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online here. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.