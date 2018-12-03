Man with dementia found in near-freezing temperatures with help of Oklahoma K-9

MIAMI, Okla. – A K-9 with a police department in northeastern Oklahoma is being hailed a hero after he helped find a man with dementia who had wandered away from home.

On December 1, Miami police say Officer Niko tracked the 74-year-old man in near-freezing temperatures for hundreds of yards and found the victim in a backyard curled up.

Police say the victim was dressed in only his under garments, leaving him exposed to the cold weather.

Officer Hamblett and Niko were able to return the victim to his home safe and sound.