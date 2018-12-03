Norman Santa Claus hospitalized after being struck by car on OU campus

NORMAN, Okla. – A popular Santa Claus figure in the Norman area was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car over the weekend.

Friday night, Donn Mason and his wife were on their way to see OU’s production of “A Christmas Carol.”

Mason was crossing the street in front of the Elm Avenue parking garage near Catlett Music Center around 7:30 p.m. when the crash occurred.

“I cleared the southbound lane, stepped into the northbound lane, and this goofball hit me at 20, 25 miles per hour,” Mason said told the OU Daily Saturday morning while still in the hospital.

Lights on the crosswalk were flashing when Mason stepped into the street.

Mason was left with a broken left pelvis and broken right leg.

“I can’t do Santa Claus for this whole month,” Mason said. “Which is a whole year that’s been knocked out.”

The OU Daily reports OUPD spokesperson Bruce Chan “did not have information about the driver of the vehicle available” when asked Saturday night.

Now, Mason’s decades-long holiday career is on hold. He had to cancel nearly 20 events that were scheduled in advance.

The Rhode Island native recently retired and told the OU Daily his favorite part about being Santa is interacting with the kids.