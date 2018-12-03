Oklahoma nonprofit aiming to make robotic, STEM education popular and accessible

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma nonprofit is aiming to make robotic and STEM education popular and accessible to everyone.

KISS Institute for Practical Robotics (KIPR) is a nonprofit organization and a leading provider of STEM-based educational robotics programs and fun competitions.

The organization is a well-known acronym and stands for “Keep It Simple, Stupid.” That’s also the principle students, from the middle to high school, learn while building their robots and competing in the Junior Botball Challenge.

KIPR Executive Director Steve Goodgame stopped by News 4 to talk about the Botball Educational Robotics Program.

He says the program engages middle- and high school-aged students in a team-oriented robotics competition and serves as a perfect way to meet today’s new common core standards.

Click here to learn more about the program or if you'd like to donate.