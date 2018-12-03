Oklahoma woman arrested, accused of trying to break into police department employee’s van parked outside police headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she was caught by a police officer allegedly trying to break into an Oklahoma City Police Department employee's van, which was parked right outside police headquarters downtown.

Bernice Agyemang, 68, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of second-degree attempted auto burglary.

According to police reports and court records, an Oklahoma City police officer was walking out of the headquarters shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday. That's when he spotted Agyemang attempting to open the doors on the van parked on the north side of the street, according to a police report.

The officer, who knows the owner of the van is a civilian department employee, took Agyemang into custody. Her bond was set at $3,000.