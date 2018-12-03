Police search for more victims after man arrested, accused of exposing himself to metro elementary, middle school students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself to a number of metro middle and elementary school students, but police said their investigation may not be complete.

Parents may now want to speak to their children as police are looking for more victims.

Police said the suspect would prey on the victims while they were walking to school or at the bus stop - one of the incidents even happening at a busy intersection near NW 16th & MacArthur.

"He would call the kids over to his car, where he would expose himself to the kids," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City police detailed the crimes 25-year-old Ricardo Ramirez-Ibarra is accused of. The alleged incidents span from areas near Hilldale Elementary and Mayfield Middle School, on the city's northwest side, as well as Roosevelt Middle School, on the city's southwest side.

The suspect was arrested Friday on four counts of indecent exposure.

"Those are felony crimes," Knight said. "That's a crime for which you can go to prison."

Police said the victims in the cases did everything right, letting an adult know what happened and then giving detailed descriptions to authorities. One teacher even took the tag number of a car she saw slowly rolling through the Mayfield Middle School parking lot.

Now, officials said it's important for anyone else who may have encountered the suspect or a similar situation to come forward.

"We always want to hear from victims in a case like this because this type of behavior often escalates and we want to get this guy arrested, off the streets, before he has a chance to escalate," Knight said.

Police said it's also a good time for parents to remind their children what to do in these type of situations.

"It's run, tell, yell. If you see something like this going on, get out of that place, get away from that person, make as much noise as you can and tell an adult - and that's exactly what they did," Knight said.

Witnesses said the suspect was driving a grey 4-door car.

If you have any information or think you or your child may have been a victim, call police.