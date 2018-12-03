Science Museum Oklahoma offering tours of historic train car all month

OKLAHOMA CITY – A holiday season favorite has returned to Science Museum Oklahoma for 2018 – tours of the museum’s 1929 Pullman parlor car.

“Tours of our train car have become a holiday tradition for many of our guests. Because the interior of the parlor car is normally closed to the public in order to ensure its preservation, the chance to join a guided tour and learn about the experience of traveling in the early 20th century is special,” said Clint Stone, vice president for programs at Science Museum Oklahoma.

The museum’s Pullman parlor car was built for the Missouri Pacific Railroad and was donated to the then Kirkpatrick Center, now Science Museum Oklahoma, in 1982.

The interior of the historic car was refurbished to reflect its original grandeur and features brass, chrome and mahogany woodwork that was cleaned, polished and repaired. Aging upholstery, drapes and carpet were replaced with fabrics fitting the time period and the car’s original decor, museum officials say.

“The Pullman is an artifact that you can walk through – our guides will not only be walking you through a parlor car, they’re really walking you through history,” Stone said.

Tours are available during regular museum hours through Jan. 1 and are included with general admission. No reservations or additional tickets are required.

Click here for more information.