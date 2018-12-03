× Search for suspect in drive-by Bricktown shooting continues

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are still searching for the suspect accused to be involved in a drive-by shooting in Bricktown over the weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. near East Sheridan Avenue and Vince Gill Avenue.

Police say nearby officers heard gunshots and responded after a red four-door car was seen driving away from the area.

One person who was injured in the shooting was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery. Their condition is unknown.

If you have any information, call police.