× Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease

HEAVENER, Okla. – The Heavener Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old man.

Police are looking for Johnico Robert who is described as being 5’10”, approximately 180 pounds, brown eyes and long brown/gray hair. He was last seen in Heavener on Monday just before 2 p.m.

Robert has Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and high blood pressure, according to authorities.

Police say he has a birth mark on his back that is shaped like a river.

If you have any information, call police.