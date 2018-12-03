× Thunder Motor Past Pistons to Start Road Trip

The Oklahoma City Thunder used a 25-5 third quarter run to take control and cruise to a 110-83 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

OKC built the lead to 35 at a couple of different points in the first of a three-game road trip and the start of a month of December that has 10 road games of the 15 games the Thunder play.

The Thunder got balanced scoring, with six players scoring in double figures, led by Steven Adams with 21 points.

Russell Westbrook scored 18 points and 6 rebounds and 6 assists, while Paul George had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Jerami Grant had 15 points, while both Nerlens Noel and Dennis Schroder had 12 points.

The Thunder shot 51 percent from the field, and held the Pistons to just 33 percent.

OKC improved to 15-7 on the season and they’ve won 15 of their last 18 games.

The Thunder play at Brooklyn Wednesday night at 6:30 pm at the Barclays Center.