× Truck of missing Stillwater man, body found in Pawnee County

STILLWATER, Okla. – The truck of a missing Stillwater man has been located, police confirmed Monday afternoon.

Donald Spurrier, 87, was last seen on November 20 while visiting his son at a Stillwater Hobby Lobby. Spurrier was believed to be driving a red 2004 Ford, F150 crew cab with the license plate number CLL-311.

Lieutenant Jeff Watts with the Stillwater Police Department said they located the truck Monday afternoon on a county road in Pawnee County with a body near it.

According to Watts, they cannot confirm with certainty that body located is Spurrier because he was not carrying identification; however, “there’s no reason to believe it’s not him.”

Family has been notified.