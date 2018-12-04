‘A Very Giving Christmas’ still in need of donations for Oklahoma families

OKLAHOMA CITY – Christmas is only a few weeks away, and a pair of organizations are in need of toy donations to help spread a little cheer to those in need.

Sunbeam Family Services and Catholic Charities Oklahoma City are teaming up to bring holiday cheer to 500 Oklahoma families in need through ‘A Very Giving Christmas.’

As part of the program, Sunbeam will host St. Nick’s Shoppe from Dec. 12 through Dec. 15 where chosen families can shop for toys and other gifts at no cost.

Organizers say they need about 7,000 new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages. Most needed gifts include action figures, baby dolls, gift cards, home goods and personal care items. Financial donations can also be made online this month to help stock St. Nick’s Shoppe.

Donations need to be dropped off by Dec. 7 at the following locations:

Catholic Charities – 1232 N. Classen Blvd in Oklahoma City

Allegiance Credit Union – 235 N. Meridian Ave. in Oklahoma City

Express Employment Professionals- 500 West Main, Ste. 101 in downtown Oklahoma City

Express Employment Professionals- 3601 South Broadway, Ste. 700 in Edmond

Express Employment Professionals- 6401 NW Expressway, Ste. 108 in Oklahoma City

Express Employment Professionals- 1050 Andrew Dr. in Yukon

Express Employment Professionals- 804 West I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City

KFOR – 444 E Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City

Leadership Square – 211 N Robinson Ave. in Oklahoma City

Station No.1 820 N.W. 5th 73106

Station No.2 2917 E. Britton Rd. 73131

Station No.3 11601 N. MacArthur 73162

Station No.4 14200 Hogback Rd. 73054

Station No.5 24 N.W. 22nd 73103

Station No.6 100 S.W. 4th 73104

Station No.7 218 S.W. 23rd 73109

Station No.8 1934 W. Exchange 73108

Station No.9 1415 S.W. 89th 73159

Station No.10 2039 N.W. 16th 73106

Station No.11 900 N.W. 50th 73118

Station No.12 2121 M.L.K. Ave. 73111

Station No.13 7000 S.E. 74th 73135

Station No.14 3129 N.W. 23rd 73107

Station No.15 2817 N.W. 122nd 73120

Station No.16 405 S.E. 66th 73149

Station No.17 2716 N.W. 50th 73112

Station No.18 4016 N. Prospect 73111

Station No.19 940 S.W. 44th 73109

Station No.20 7929 S.W. 29th 73179

Station No.21 3000 S.W. 29th 73119

Station No.22 333 N.W. 92nd 73114

Station No.23 2900 S. Eastern Ave. 73129

Station No.24 1500 N. Meridian 73107

Station No.25 2701 S.W. 59th 73119

Station No.26 7025 SW 119th St 73173

Station No.27 6400 N. Westminster 73084

Station No.28 7101 S. Anderson Rd. 73150

Station No.30 4343 S. Lake Hefner Dr. 73116

Station No.31 618 N. Rockwell 73127

Station No.32 12233 N. Mustang Rd. 73099

Station No.33 11630 S.W. 15th 73099

Station No.34 8617 N. Council 73132

Station No.35 13017 S. May 73170

Station No.36 17700 S.E. 104th 74857

Station No.37 16820 N. Pennsylvania 73003

Sunbeam Family Services – 1100 14th Street in Oklahoma City.

Click here to view make a donation online or view Santa’s wish list, or call 405-609-1755.