‘A Very Giving Christmas’ still in need of donations for Oklahoma families

OKLAHOMA CITY – Christmas is only a few weeks away, and a pair of organizations are in need of toy donations to help spread a little cheer to those in need.
Sunbeam Family Services and Catholic Charities Oklahoma City are teaming up to bring holiday cheer to 500 Oklahoma families in need through ‘A Very Giving Christmas.’
As part of the program, Sunbeam will host St. Nick’s Shoppe from Dec. 12 through Dec. 15 where chosen families can shop for toys and other gifts at no cost.
Organizers say they need about 7,000 new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages. Most needed gifts include action figures, baby dolls, gift cards, home goods and personal care items. Financial donations can also be made online this month to help stock St. Nick’s Shoppe.
Donations need to be dropped off by Dec. 7 at the following locations:
- Catholic Charities – 1232 N. Classen Blvd in Oklahoma City
- Allegiance Credit Union – 235 N. Meridian Ave. in Oklahoma City
- Express Employment Professionals- 500 West Main, Ste. 101 in downtown Oklahoma City
- Express Employment Professionals- 3601 South Broadway, Ste. 700 in Edmond
- Express Employment Professionals- 6401 NW Expressway, Ste. 108 in Oklahoma City
- Express Employment Professionals- 1050 Andrew Dr. in Yukon
- Express Employment Professionals- 804 West I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City
- KFOR – 444 E Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City
- Leadership Square – 211 N Robinson Ave. in Oklahoma City
- Station No.1 820 N.W. 5th 73106
- Station No.2 2917 E. Britton Rd. 73131
- Station No.3 11601 N. MacArthur 73162
- Station No.4 14200 Hogback Rd. 73054
- Station No.5 24 N.W. 22nd 73103
- Station No.6 100 S.W. 4th 73104
- Station No.7 218 S.W. 23rd 73109
- Station No.8 1934 W. Exchange 73108
- Station No.9 1415 S.W. 89th 73159
- Station No.10 2039 N.W. 16th 73106
- Station No.11 900 N.W. 50th 73118
- Station No.12 2121 M.L.K. Ave. 73111
- Station No.13 7000 S.E. 74th 73135
- Station No.14 3129 N.W. 23rd 73107
- Station No.15 2817 N.W. 122nd 73120
- Station No.16 405 S.E. 66th 73149
- Station No.17 2716 N.W. 50th 73112
- Station No.18 4016 N. Prospect 73111
- Station No.19 940 S.W. 44th 73109
- Station No.20 7929 S.W. 29th 73179
- Station No.21 3000 S.W. 29th 73119
- Station No.22 333 N.W. 92nd 73114
- Station No.23 2900 S. Eastern Ave. 73129
- Station No.24 1500 N. Meridian 73107
- Station No.25 2701 S.W. 59th 73119
- Station No.26 7025 SW 119th St 73173
- Station No.27 6400 N. Westminster 73084
- Station No.28 7101 S. Anderson Rd. 73150
- Station No.30 4343 S. Lake Hefner Dr. 73116
- Station No.31 618 N. Rockwell 73127
- Station No.32 12233 N. Mustang Rd. 73099
- Station No.33 11630 S.W. 15th 73099
- Station No.34 8617 N. Council 73132
- Station No.35 13017 S. May 73170
- Station No.36 17700 S.E. 104th 74857
- Station No.37 16820 N. Pennsylvania 73003
- Sunbeam Family Services – 1100 14th Street in Oklahoma City.
Click here to view make a donation online or view Santa’s wish list, or call 405-609-1755.