Dog behind attack at Oklahoma City elementary school euthanized

OKLAHOMA CITY – The dog behind an attack at an elementary school was euthanized on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials from the City of Oklahoma City.

Just before 1 p.m. on Nov. 19, dispatchers received several 911 calls from teachers and administrators at Millard Fillmore Elementary School.

“We have a mad, out-of-control dog on our playground. It’s already bit a teacher and some kids, and we need somebody to come get the dog,” one caller told dispatchers.

In all, 12 students were taken to a hospital for treatment for superficial bites and scrapes as children tried to run away from the dog.

“The dog came on and started to attack some of the kids, and then of course the kids began to scream and panic, which excited the dog and scared the dog even more, so his natural instinct was to keep biting and going after the kids,” said Capt. David Macy, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The dog, who was about a year old, did not have a tag on and was not microchipped. However, officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they believe that the dog belonged to someone who lived near the school.

Last week, animal welfare officials announced that they were searching for an owner, but that the dog would likely be put down.

"The dog has not shown signs of any medical issues, but investigators determined the biting incident shows the dog is too dangerous to be put into an adoption program or otherwise released from Animal Welfare custody. The dog’s bites broke the skin on 15 victims at the school. Thirteen other victims were bitten without breaking the skin, or hurt while trying to run away from the dog. The victims and other witnesses told investigators the attack began when children on the playground who were scared of the dog began to run away from it, and the dog chased them and bit them," a statement from the agency said.

On Tuesday, city leaders announced that the dog was euthanized.