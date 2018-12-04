Family desperate for justice for Anadarko man stabbed to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANADARKO, Okla. - Family is mourning a 36-year-old man stabbed to death Tuesday morning. Humberto Marron was pronounced dead from an unspecified number of stab wounds minutes after arriving to the Physicians Hospital in Anadarko.

Police said Marron was dropped off at the hospital a little before 6:30 a.m. They didn't say who dropped him off. He was pronounced dead soon after his arrival.

Police are not revealing many details about what happened leading up to that drop-off, including a person-of-interest they've identified in connection with the stabbing.

"We don`t want to compromise the investigation," said Anadarko Chief of Police Eric Harlan.

But family members are desperate for answers as to why someone they say was so kind would be killed.

"This should never have even happened, it`s so unfair," said Marron's sister, Jolynn Antonio. She said he wanted to get married, start a family, and had bright hopes for his future.

"He was happy, and he loved his family," Antonio said. "We loved him, and he was just happy to be around his friends and his family. He was so full of life. I can`t believe that just this morning my brother woke up in this world, and now as the night falls he`s not here anymore."