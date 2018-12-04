Gov. Fallin declares state of emergency for 12 counties due to tornadoes, severe storms

OKLAHOMA – Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for 12 counties after tornadoes and severe storms hit parts of the state over the weekend.
On November 30, severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds hit eastern Oklahoma.
The counties included in the governor’s declaration are:
- Adair
- Cherokee
- Delaware
- Haskell
- Johnston
- Latimer
- Le Flore
- Muskogee
- Pittsburg
- Pushmataha
- Sequoyah
- Tulsa
Under the executive order, state agencies may make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. The declaration also marks a first step toward seeking federal assistance if it’s necessary.
The executive order is in effect for 30 days, and could be amended to include additional counties if needed.