Gov. Fallin declares state of emergency for 12 counties due to tornadoes, severe storms

OKLAHOMA – Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for 12 counties after tornadoes and severe storms hit parts of the state over the weekend.

On November 30, severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds hit eastern Oklahoma.

The counties included in the governor’s declaration are:

Adair

Cherokee

Delaware

Haskell

Johnston

Latimer

Le Flore

Muskogee

Pittsburg

Pushmataha

Sequoyah

Tulsa

Under the executive order, state agencies may make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. The declaration also marks a first step toward seeking federal assistance if it’s necessary.

The executive order is in effect for 30 days, and could be amended to include additional counties if needed.