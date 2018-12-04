Programming note: Jeopardy will air early Tuesday morning

Gov. Fallin declares state of emergency for 12 counties due to tornadoes, severe storms

OKLAHOMA – Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for 12 counties after tornadoes and severe storms hit parts of the state over the weekend.

On November 30, severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds hit eastern Oklahoma.

The counties included in the governor’s declaration are:

  • Adair
  • Cherokee
  • Delaware
  • Haskell
  • Johnston
  • Latimer
  • Le Flore
  • Muskogee
  • Pittsburg
  • Pushmataha
  • Sequoyah
  • Tulsa

Under the executive order, state agencies may make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. The declaration also marks a first step toward seeking federal assistance if it’s necessary.

The executive order is in effect for 30 days, and could be amended to include additional counties if needed.