High school football players suspended for running naked with Oreos wedged in buttocks

BYRON, Ill. – Administrators at an Illinois high school suspended ten football players for stripping naked and running across the field with Oreo cookies between their buttocks last month, according to The Rockford Register Star,

Dubbed the “Oreo run,” the streaking incident was voluntary and not related to hazing, according to Byron High School officials, who reportedly interviewed almost 30 players and all of the coaches.

According to a letter to parents obtained by the paper, the incident happened on Oct. 26 but school officials did not learn about it until Nov. 8. Parents were called the next day.

It’s unclear if the students were suspended from class.

“The report was promptly relayed to me and I immediately directed that an investigation take place,” said volunteer assistant Sean Considine. “(They) interviewed all nine football coaches. They also interviewed nearly 30 members of the varsity football team, many in the presence of one or more parent. They also accessed and examined footage from various security cameras at or near the stadium.”

The three games that the players missed included the Class 3A state championship game in which Byron lost 24-20. That was the team’s only loss of the season.