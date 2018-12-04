Hostess Donettes, Honey Bun cereals hitting store shelves next month

OKLAHOMA CITY – A couple of popular breakfast treats will soon be on store shelves in the cereal aisle.

Post Consumer Brands is partnering with Hostess to put some of the country’s favorite baked goods in cereal bowls across America.

“The latest tiny and sweet offerings from Post can be enjoyed in a bowl with milk or straight from the box, for a breakfast everyone will love,” the company said.

In January of 2019, customers at major retailers will be able to find Hostess Donettes and Hostess Honey Buns in cereal form.