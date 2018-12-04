Hundreds of thousands sign petition to have “Sweet Victory” performed at Super Bowl

In honor of the creator of Spongebob Squarepants, who recently died, hundreds of thousands of people are signing a petition to get “Sweet Victory” to be performed at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Stephen Hillenburg, creator of the hit Nickelodeon show, died on November 26 of Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS. He was 57.

He told Variety that he intended to work on his show “for as long as I am able.”

“As some of you may or may not know, Stephen Hillenburg—the creator of Spongebob Sqaurepants—has passed away recently. As a tribute to his legacy, his contributions to a generation of children, and to truly showcase the greatness of this song, we call for Sweet Victory to be performed at the Halftime Show,” said petition organizer Isreal Colunga.

The memorable song was performed at the Bubble Bowl, the show’s version of the Super Bowl.

More than 720,000 people have signed the petition and the number continues to rise.

According to the petition’s website, they are aiming for one million signatures.

Click here to see the Sweet Victory performance.